Sports
HomeSportsFootball

NFL Draft In Cleveland To Honor Legends, Current And Future Stars

The nationally televised event will connect legends of the league to a whole new generation.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
NFL: SEP 07 Cowboys v Browns

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With the NFL Draft scheduled to begin in Cleveland on April 29, excitement continues to build around one of football’s most watched off-season events.

In addition to young prospects preparing for the moment of a lifetime, current stars and legends of the league will also be on hand, bridging the gap between the game’s greats and a whole new generation. 

NFL legends and active players will add to the draft excitement by announcing various selections in Cleveland. Players will represent their clubs regardless of whether the team possesses a Round 2 or Round 3 pick.

 

Fifty-eight prospects – 13 on-site in Cleveland and 45 virtually – are confirmed to participate in the draft, along with a host of NFL Legends and current stars.

Alabama will have nine draft-eligible players participating while four schools – LSU, Miami (Fla.), Penn State and USC – will each have three players taking part. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with 21 prospects confirmed to participate in the event.

The players confirmed to participate virtually will be featured on the NFL Draft television broadcast as well as across the NFL Media landscape. In total, 90 players will participate in the NFL Draft, including 32 current players and legends.

The NFL Draft will also be partnering with Cleveland officials and organizations for a series of events beginning April 27. See the full list of events here.

Check out the players and legends confirmed to make virtual or in-person appearances during the NFL Draft below.

Players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft on-site in Cleveland:

C. Barmore Alabama   Greg Rousseau Miami
Ja’Marr Chase LSU   Rashawn Slater Northwestern
Caleb Farley Virginia Tech   Devonta Smith Alabama
Mac Jones Alabama   Patrick Surtain II Alabama
Trey Lance N. Dakota State   Jaylen Waddle Alabama
Micah Parsons Penn State   Zach Wilson BYU
Kyle Pitts Florida      

Players confirmed to participate virtually in Draft festivities:

Carlos Basham Wake Forest   Jalen Mayfield Michigan
Rashod Bateman Minnesota   Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater
Nick Bolton Missouri   Trevon Moehrig TCU
Tyson Campbell Georgia   Elijah Moore Mississippi
Andre Cisco Syracuse   Rondale Moore Purdue
Samuel Cosmi Texas   Dylan Moses Alabama
Jabril Cox LSU   Greg Newsome Northwestern
Christian Darrisaw V. Tech   Azeez Ojulari Georgia
Jamin Davis Kentucky   Joseph Ossai Texas
Wyatt Davis Ohio State   Jayson Oweh Penn State
Landon Dickerson Alabama   J. Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
Travis Etienne Clemson   Kwity Paye Michigan
Justin Fields Ohio State   Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma
Pat Freiermuth Penn State   Jaelan Phillips Miami (Fla.)
Najee Harris Alabama   Penei Sewell Oregon
Jevon Holland Oregon   Trey Smith Tennessee
Jaycee Horn South Carolina   Amon-Ra St. Brown USC
Creed Humphrey Oklahoma   Chazz Surratt North Carolina
Brevin Jordan Miami (Fla.)   Kadarius Toney Florida
Trevor Lawrence Clemson   Tommy Tremble Notre Dame
Alex Leatherwood Alabama   Jay Tufele USC
Hunter Long Boston College   Alijah Vera-Tucker USC
Terrace Marshall LSU      

Players and Legends scheduled to make selections on Night 2 of this year’s NFL Draft:

Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum   Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold
Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom   Los Angeles Chargers Hank Bauer
Baltimore Ravens Jacoby Jones   Los Angeles Rams Orlando Pace
Buffalo Bills Joe DeLamielleure   Miami Dolphins Byron Jones
Carolina Panthers Kemp Rasmussen   Minnesota Vikings John Randle
Chicago Bears Rashied Davis   New England Patriots Stanley Morgan
Cincinnati Bengals Anthony Muñoz   New Orleans Saints Demario Davis
Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett   New York Giants Darius Slayton
Dallas Cowboys Drew Pearson   New York Jets Laveranues Coles
Denver Broncos Billy Thompson   Philadelphia Eagles Mike Golic
Detroit Lions Frank Ragnow   Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris
Green Bay Packers Rashan Gary   San Francisco 49ers Jaquiski Tartt
Houston Texans Chester Pitts   Seattle Seahawks Mack Strong
Indianapolis Colts Antoine Bethea   Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jimmie Giles
Jack. Jaguars Kevin Hardy   Tennessee Titans Michael Griffin
Kansas City Chiefs Will Shields   Washington Football Team Monte Coleman

*Bold designates Hall of Famers

reopening ohio plan + phases

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

3 photos Launch gallery

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

Continue reading Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

[caption id="attachment_3006018" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] As of today, Ohio has over 750 deaths and over 16,000 confirmed cases.  The stay at home order for Ohio is set to expire May 1st, 2020 and Governor Mike DeWine has outlined a detailed plan for a gradual opening of the state.  In his press conference Governor DeWine state, “The Coronavirus is still here and it’s just as dangerous as ever.” [protected-iframe id="dc82c5c635a0be940415602c34e391d4-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="625"] So what does Ohio opening up mean?  It’s not a free-for-all and everything will not be open come the beginning of May.  All employees in business will be required to wear face make or pee.  Businesses that are allowed to open must follow the state guidelines for capacity in buildings (typical 50% of what is normally allowed). Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] So where can you go? Starting May 1st health care will open again in Ohio.  Health procedures that do not require overnight stay in hospitals can proceed. Starting May 4th the following changes will happen in Ohio.  Manufacturing, distribution and construction will open, and general office environments will be allowed to reopen but if working from home can happen it is urged. May 12th consumer retail and services will be allowed to open.  Customers and workers will need to wear a face mask or ppe when in these facilities.   Do you still need to social distance, sanitize and wash your hands? Yes!  COVID-19 is still spreading in Ohio.  And it’s more crucial than ever to continue to practice social distancing of 6feet or more, sanitizing and washing your hands for at least 30 seconds several times a day. [protected-iframe id="7d785d21ffb30d15cc52cd42abe9cc11-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="610"] Do you need to wear a mask or ppe gear? The CDC recommends that wearing a mask or ppe gear to everyone.  Why?  It protects you for unknowing spreading the virus and it also protects you from others that may not know they have the virus.  It also protects your family, so even though it isn’t mandatory it is strongly advised that you do.   Is there still a stay at home order? The stay at home rules for Ohio will still remain.  Gatherings of 10 people or less will still be enforced. [protected-iframe id="e53a9e32de87f1d0107e909a11948678-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="630"] This first phase of opening Ohio doesn’t include businesses such as gyms, movie theatres, and restaurants.   No word as to when those types of businesses will be able to open.

The Latest:

NFL Draft In Cleveland To Honor Legends, Current And Future Stars  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close