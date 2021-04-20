Fire Breaks Out At Domino Sugar Factory In Baltimore

UPDATE 4/20/2021 5:45 PM EST:

Owners of the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore issued the following statement on Tuesday’s fire:

A fire in the raw sugar shed of the Baltimore Refinery was reported at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday. The Baltimore City Fire Department was immediately contacted and the refinery was evacuated. All employees are accounted for and no injuries occurred. The refinery is currently not operating and the fire department remains on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are on the scene of a reported fire at the Domino Sugar Factory in Baltimore.

Smoke could be seen for miles coming from the building.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as more information comes in.

