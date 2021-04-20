CLOSE
Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Now Deliberating

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

The jury has begun day two of deliberations following closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the disgraced Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Protestors have gathered outside heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict.

Judge Peter Cahill sent the jurors to deliberate after attorneys on both sides concluded lengthy closing arguments on Monday. The jury adjourned for the evening without reaching a verdict at 9 p.m. eastern time.See story here

