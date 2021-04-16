Things are moving along smoothly in Kanye West’s GAP collaboration.

While clothing has yet to be announced, Ye has established a very integral part of the brand– the completed logo. The logo takes obvious design cues from the GAP one, as it’s a rounded-off navy square. However, the white three letters are replaced with a shortened version of one of the rapper’s nicknames, YZY. The simple logo is similar to the one Ye tweeted back in June 2020.

According to TMZ, West filed legal documents to own rights to the new logo, further cementing that Kanye X GAP is really happening. The 10-year deal. The collab is set to yield some goods for the public in the first half of 2021. West has remained pretty quiet about the pending release save for occasionally sharing images of fittings he’s conducted at his sprawling ranch.

When the collaboration was first announced last June, West shared his excitement for the opportunity with a sprawling message displayed in front of a Gap store in his hometown on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, remembering that he used to shop there.

Thank God. Hi Chicago it’s Ye. This is the Gap store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan From the Southside

. So blessed. I thank God and I am So humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the Color palette and every Detail. I love Tron the original. Do you like stuff I don’t know what to do with my hands. Love YZY Yeezy,” reads the message recognizing the full-circle moment.

GAP has big hopes for Yeezy’s new line to the tune of hoping it yields upwards of $1 billion. According to Bloomberg, that number isn’t too far-fetched since Ye’s sneaker and apparel business with adidas is valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion.

Kanye West’s GAP Logo Is Officially Confirmed Thanks To Court Filings was originally published on cassiuslife.com