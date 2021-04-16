CLOSE
Kanye West’s GAP Logo Is Officially Confirmed Thanks To Court Filings

Things are moving along smoothly in Kanye West’s GAP collaboration.

While clothing has yet to be announced, Ye has established a very integral part of the brand– the completed logo. The logo takes obvious design cues from the GAP one, as it’s a rounded-off navy square. However, the white three letters are replaced with a shortened version of one of the rapper’s nicknames, YZY. The simple logo is similar to the one Ye tweeted back in June 2020.

According to TMZ, West filed legal documents to own rights to the new logo, further cementing that Kanye X GAP is really happening. The 10-year deal. The collab is set to yield some goods for the public in the first half of 2021. West has remained pretty quiet about the pending release save for occasionally sharing images of fittings he’s conducted at his sprawling ranch.

When the collaboration was first announced last June, West shared his excitement for the opportunity with a sprawling message displayed in front of a Gap store in his hometown on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, remembering that he used to shop there.

Thank God. Hi Chicago it’s Ye. This is the Gap store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan From the Southside

. So blessed. I thank God and I am So humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the Color palette and every Detail. I love Tron the original. Do you like stuff I don’t know what to do with my hands. Love YZY Yeezy,” reads the message recognizing the full-circle moment.

GAP has big hopes for Yeezy’s new line to the tune of hoping it yields upwards of $1 billion. According to Bloomberg, that number isn’t too far-fetched since Ye’s sneaker and apparel business with adidas is valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion.

Yeezy Supply Yeezy Slide

Twitter Reacts To People Going Hard For Kanye West's $55 YEEZY Slides

[caption id="attachment_292281" align="alignnone" width="900"] Source: YEEZY Supply / adidas[/caption] We thought Kanye West was canceled? Apparently not. Anyway, if you have been on Twitter, people are legit upset that they missed out West's YEEZY slides this morning. Yes, people actually woke up bright and early this morning hoping to land a pair of the $55 rubber slides that honestly look like something you probably could have picked up in a sales bin at Costco. The despair appeared on Twitter timelines as hypebeasts began complaining about being placed in the waiting room only to learn that their slides, which came in three colors, sold out in their size. https://twitter.com/JustFreshKicks/status/1299369408784207872?s=20 One Twitter user perfectly encapsulated his frustration by using the Isiah Thomas clip from the Last Dance, speaking on why he wasn't selected for the 1992 USA Olympic Basketball Team, aka The Dream Team. https://twitter.com/nuffsaidny/status/1301869847148625920?s=20 While there were many sadly willing to spend $55 bucks on a pair of slides, there were also a lot of people who just couldn't wrap their minds people even going so hard for YEEZY's latest drop in the first place. https://twitter.com/PhotosByBeanz/status/1301870326759018496?s=20 Regardless, the bootleg presidential candidate got his money. Those who successfully purchased a pair might have even contributed to his campaign unwillingly. You can peep the rest of the reactions to Kanye's YEEZY slides in the gallery below. Photo: YEEZY Supply / adidas

Kanye West’s GAP Logo Is Officially Confirmed Thanks To Court Filings  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

