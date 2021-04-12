4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit

DMX never skipped an opportunity to thank the Lord for his blessings. He prayed backstage, he prayed on stage, he prayed before rocking the crowd in-person or virtually. DMX was a flawed man, but his words are what made him a shepherd doing God’s work. He battled addition, but he used his life as a cautionary tale and put it in his music to inspire and encourage his fans. he was a powerful wordsmith, whose prayers got us through.

After X’s tragic passing, his label Def Jam released — A Dog’s Prayer EP — a compilation of prayers to streaming services, HipHopDX reported.

The most glorious part of DMX, despite his flaws, the rapper unselfishly made deposits into our life’s bank. He deposited love, he deposited hope, and most of all, he deposited faith. The 50-year-old rapper took us on a ride that landed us In many different places and one of those places was the alter.

A true man of God, DMX introduced everyone that was connected to him to God with a growl in his voice and passion that put his heart on full display. DMX was a messenger. DMX was a poet! DMX was God’s son and DMX was love in its truest form. Although we know you have heard The Dark Man pray, we wanted to share a few of our favorite prayers for the obviously anointed Earl “DMX” Simmons.

DMX knew that God’s love was unconditional. So many people in his life loved him and left him hanging but God’s love never ceased nor did it failed. X always emphasized how much he felt and experienced God’s love and that it was also available to all of us despite our imperfections.

Here’s 4 times the pioneering rapper took us to church!

