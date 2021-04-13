Bradley Beal Expresses Feelings On Recent Police Murders & Injustice “It’s Bull—“

Wizards’ guard, Bradley Beal has been at the forefront of NBA players who have spoken out about police brutality and social justice. Beal shared that he agrees that it was a smart decision for Timberwolves and Bucks to cancel their games tonight to stand with the protest happening in Minnesota.
“I think that’s a no-brainer. I haven’t seen the footage of what actually happened with Daunte, but just hearing about what happened – I’m not a police officer, but it’s very hard for you to mistake a taser for a gun. I don’t know. I’m not about to sit here and say all police are like that. In that situation, I don’t know, I’m not falling for that one,” Beal said.
@RealDealBeal23 expresses the exact feelings we're all dealing with once again after the murder of #DaunteWright & the injustice against #LtNazario "It's bullshit" pic.twitter.com/NuS4zLeCpD
Beal continued as he expressed his feelings on the injustice against U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario who was pepper-sprayed and kicked by police officers despite cooperating with their demands during a traffic stop back in December in Windsor, Va.
“I’ve even got another one. Even the fellow troop that was arrested and the officer said ‘yeah, you should be scared.’ That’s bulls—, because here you have a guy who literally lives and fights to protect so we can wake up every damn day. What if he decides to use his military skills on those police officers? Would he be in the wrong? Like, where does it stop? You have somebody who protects us in the military. Would you trade spots with him? But you’ve got a gun in your hand and there’s a lot of power behind that gun,” Beal said.
All of this plays out as we go into Day 12 of the Derek Chauvin Trial. Changes in our country need to be made not now, but right now.
"He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror," Daunte Wright's mother said.— Melissa Pamer (@mpamer) April 12, 2021
He called his mother as police pulled him over while he was driving the car his family had given him two weeks earlier https://t.co/AHuzja52wv
Don’t know many details yet, but the pattern of black men being killed by police in traffic stops while white men are taken into custody alive after mass shootings is so striking. It’s not coincidence. #brooklyncenter— Dimitri Drekonja (@Ddrekonja) April 12, 2021
Mother Katie Wright sent me this photo of her son with her grandson Daunte Jr. He’ll be 2 years old in July. pic.twitter.com/w07STKOmks— Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 11, 2021
This is how the police respond when they know they fucked up... #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/svqLM62m6z— A-A-RON (@ASeattleStoner) April 11, 2021
It's fucking crazy how ANY gathering to protest police brutality and racism is declared an unlawful assembly but storming the Capitol, Nazi and anti mask rallies are cool #brooklyncenter— 𝐍𝐎𝟓𝟑𝐋𝐅 🏴☠️ (@NO53LF) April 12, 2021
White Boulder shooter kills 10, including a cop, gets taken alive.— LLORT_OT_NROBER (@LlortOt) April 12, 2021
Black dude gets pulled over, didn't kill anyone, gets murdered by cops.
But yeah, there's no problem with systemic racism in this country.#brooklyncenter #TwinCities #BlackLivesMatter
Bradley Beal Expresses Feelings On Recent Police Murders & Injustice “It’s Bull—“ was originally published on woldcnews.com