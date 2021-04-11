Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!

Although it’s not quite summer, the girls are already showing off their bikini bodies and giving us a little preview of what’s to come. Whether it was a beach photoshoot while on an island vacation, a quick trip to the pool, or a sexy video shot right at home, the ladies served confidence, face, and body all up and through Instagram. From Lala Anthony who shut IG down when she posted her sexy bikini flick over the weekend to Lizzo who gave us look after look in her sexy bikini photo set last month, our favorite celebs are gearing up to make this summer one of the best yet! Check out some of our favorite celebrities flaunting their pre-summer bodies below!

Ashanti

While on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, Ashanti served up looks and bawdy as she gave us a series of photos in her Christian Dior bikini and matching bucket hat. “My Sea-cret spot,” she captioned the photo carousel while she hit different angles on a sea wing in the middle of the ocean. Ashanti didn’t let the flicks stop at the sea swing, however. She gave us a full photoshoot and posed on the beach, in the sand, and in an aerial drone shot while she blew kisses and waved. A content queen.

Lala Anthony

If there’s one person who always gives us a great bikini moment it’s Lala Anthony and she did not disappoint with her latest bikini photo set! She recently took to Instagram to show off her summer-ready body, wearing a pink and white Juicy Couture two-piece and matching pink and white Nike sneakers. She paired the look with a gold body chain and gold hoop earrings with her name engraved in the center. “Juicy,” she captioned the photo, and was immediately met with heart eye and flame emojis from fans and fellow celebs praising her beauty. “Stop breaking the internet!!! ,” Uzo Aduba wrote while Tamar Braxton said, “Issa bawdy .” If Lala’s look is any preview for how she’s coming this summer then it looks like body goals will come straight from her page!

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and her three-year-old baby girl Olympia are also gearing up for a summer outside as the adorable mommy-daughter duo recently showed off their matching swimsuits and had the Internet swooning over the cuteness overload! In the IG photo, Serena and her daughter wore metallic pink one-pieces with sayings that depict their personalities. While Serena’s read, “the shady one,” Olympia’s read “wild child” and together the duo hit similar poses while spending time poolside. “The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable,” Serena captioned the adorable photo while tagging her glam squad and of course her adorable daughter.

Another beauty who’s showing us she’s ready for the summer is the multi-talented Lizzo, who exudes body positivity and confidence with every flick she takes. Rocking a super sexy yellow bikini, she gave us a series of hot photos while enjoying a gorgeous day at the beach. She paired the look with gold hoops, Gucci sunglasses and Gucci slides as she gave us a series of poses in a 4-photo carousel. “This what it looks like if I did a push-up on you,” she captioned the series of photos, while fans like Megan Thee Stallion and Sevyn hyped her up in the comments. Sunshine looks good on her!

Cardi B

Cardi B is never shy about showing off her “assets” and in a recent Instagram video, she gave us her best model walk while wearing a super sexy cut-out, one-piece brown swimsuit that proved to us that her body is always summer ready. She paired the look with gold Christian Louboutin strappy heels and walked back and forth while the popular song, “Throat Baby” played in the background. The video was simply captioned, “THE VILLAIN” and garnered over 22m views since Cardi posted it to her feed earlier this week. As she should!

