Twitter Salutes Kid Cudi For Rocking A Dress On ‘SNL’ In Honor Of Kurt Cobain

Kid Cudi has always been a trailblazer.
He ushered in a new era of rap with Kanye West’s sing-songy 808s & Heartbreak in 2008 and solidified it with his Man On The Moon series. He also did the same with fashion when it came to rocking skinny jeans and band tees before it was cool. Now he’s hopped on another trend of male entertainers rocking dresses.
Of course, we saw Young Thug rock one on the cover of JEFFERY, which he said was allegedly to cover up the firearm he had tucked away, and most recently, Harry Styles donned one on the cover of Vogue in 2020. Cudi decided not only to wear a dress while performing on Saturday Night Live but also in honor of rock legend Kurt Cobain who wore one during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York live performance. The show aired just months before his death in 1994.
Twitter caught wind of Cudi’s choice of clothing –which was designed by Off White– and, for the most part, showed nothing but love for the tribute.
Check out some of the best reactions below.
Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL
Dear 35 and under twitter,— Carlos Harris (@carlosjharris) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi style of dress was paying tribute to alternative rock legend Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana. They were IT! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eLzAeqK6b0
Kid Cudi wore a dress while performing on SNL tonight, honoring Kurt Cobain. pic.twitter.com/uVfNnvErC2— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2021
If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are. pic.twitter.com/H7i7NfYbM3— 👗𝗞𝗜𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗗𝗜'𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧👗 (@CudisHumologist) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi's little curtsy in his gorgeous dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/dxf76Pq0dA— Liv (@stevenrogered) April 11, 2021
Okay so, Kid Cudi wore a dress on SNL tonight and he looked fucking ✨ fabulous✨ pic.twitter.com/CIbrQExnfF— Sarah (@Mau5keteer123) April 11, 2021
it’s on sight if i see people mocking kid cudi for wearing a dress #snl pic.twitter.com/r9X4jg4uY0— lu defence squad (@mxntesinos) April 11, 2021
Candace Owens after she sees Kid Cudi wearing a dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Jxd8RspZQ6— Andy Nguyen (@andyyngyyen) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi is SERVING in this dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/PevDVFhkzg— Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi on SNL performing in a dress— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) April 11, 2021
That Thugger influence pic.twitter.com/5BAcuqUBCg
Kid cudi in that dress and Chris Redd with the DMX tribute for sure one of the best episodes #SNL pic.twitter.com/yihtuuwLCN— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
Candace Owens after she sees kid cudi in the dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/CNlgiWqadu— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
Stayed up late enough to see Kid Cudi rock the hell out of this dress.— David McDine 🏳️🌈 (@McDavyDucks) April 11, 2021
😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍 pic.twitter.com/nKqBzB1vAk
The way kid cudi wore that dress on snl pic.twitter.com/RFwzxSJl3U— What is anything anymore? (@JayMusicCritic) April 11, 2021
