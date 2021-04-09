Beer & a Shot: Sam Adams Is Offering A Free Brew If You Show Proof Of Your COVID Vaccine

Starting April 12, the first 10,000 people to post proof of their COVID vaccine to social media and tag Sam Adams Beer will get $7 towards their next swig of a cold one, courtesy of the Boston-based brewery. All you have to do is post a photo of your vaccine sticker or bandage (but no vaccine cards, thank you) to Instagram and Twitter, and use the hashtag #shotforsam and tag @samueladamsbeer, respectively.

Sam Adams Beer’s “#ShotForSam” promo is not the first of its kind, though, as several other companies have their own similar deals to encourage taking the vaccine. Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed donut through the end of 2021 to anyone who walks into one of their shops with a vaccination card. And Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery will charge one dime for a beer to the first 2,021 patrons who present a completed Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate. However, this may be the first nationwide COVID promo by a major booze brand.

Even Your Cousin From Boston got vaccinated! Cause hey, we all wanna get back together at the bars we love. Starting April 12th, post your vaccine sticker or bandage w/ #ShotForSam & get $7 for a beer on us at your favorite local bar or restaurant. pic.twitter.com/zIKLgGA0Dh — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

Recent statistics show that just under 20% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID, but one-fourth of Americans are against taking the shot. But that also means more than half of the U.S. still remains unvaccinated and is vacillating between consideration and uncertainty about inoculation, so perhaps a little liquid courage might get them to the doctor’s office for the shot.

If you would rather not share the fact you received your vaccine to social media, though, you can still get your crack at the $7. Email samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com with a photo of your sticker or bandage (or card, gasp!), and you can participate, too.

Once Sam Adams receives the qualifying proof of your shot, then the money will be sent to your CashApp account, and you can head straight to your local watering hole or restaurant for a refreshing glass of grog. Learn more about the #ShotForSam promotion here and toast to getting your COVID shot.

