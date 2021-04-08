How many times have you been somewhere and something went down, you seen it happen, you didn’t have anything to do with what happened, you didn’t say anything about it, but the story about what happened, isn’t what happened, however years later when everyone is sitting around telling old war stories you end up saying “what had happened was”?

There are two sides to every story, then there is the truth, and Dave Chappelle, during No Filter with Naomi podcast with Naomi Campbell, became the truth and the light on some dirty notes left for Donald Trump’s staff prior to him moving into the White House that was reported back then that President Obama’s staff had left, as comedian/actor Dave Chappelle sang the remix/reboot of Xscapes ‘My Little Secret’.

According to Dave Chappelle back in 2019 President Obama gave a huge party packed with celebrities. Dave Chappelle said he personally witnessed celebrities (who he refuses to name) writing dirty notes leaving them all over the White House for the up coming new residents staff to find. Dave said when he seen the news report about what the was being alleged that the Obama staff had done, he busted out laughing because he knew who the real culprits were.

“It was one of the last big parties the Obamas threw and I’m not gonna say these celebrities’ names… There was a thing,…“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, ‘The Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets.’ Now, I saw this happening.” “I’m not gonna say who did it,… But it was celebrities writing all this crazy s**t and putting it all over there and I saw them do it, so when I saw that news I laughed real hard.”

Dave Chappelle Spilled The Tea About ‘Dirty Notes’ Left For Trump’s Staff was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

