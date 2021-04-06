CLOSE
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch Act, While Other Trump Appointees Escape Punishment

It's literally Black and white.

Whether or not you align with her particular brand of politics, the recent admonishment of former housing official Lynne Patton warrants legitimate questioning.

On Tuesday Patton, a Trump appointed Housing and Urban Housing director for New York and New Jersey, was docked for violating the Hatch Act over a video she produced for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Hatch Act was formed to ensure public officials would be barred from bribing or coercing voters in exchange for a vote. It also restricts certain federal employees from partaking in certain political activities.

As part of the settlement, Patton will have to pay a $1,000 fine and will be barred from federal employment for two years. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) found that Patton leveraged her relationship with a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) resident to meet and recruit participants for a film that appeared at the RNC, documenting the ways living conditions were “improved” under the Trump administration.

“By using information and NYCHA connections available to her solely by virtue of her HUD position, Patton improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign in violation of the Hatch Act,” OSC’s statement reads.

According to Politico, the initial complaint which led to Patton’s investigation was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan U.S. government ethics and accountability watchdog or group.

Now the argument here is not whether or not Patton violated the Hatch Act–by Patton’s own admission, she agreed that she violated the rules set within the 1939 law.

The real argument is the fact that out of all of Trump’s former advisors and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Patton, a Black woman is the only person to face the charge?

The convenient selection was not missed by those on social media.

Walter Shaub, a senior ethics fellow for the Project on Government Oversight and a former director for the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, shared that the Hatch Law only exempts Senate-appointees from having to pay the fine.

This would mean dozens others like Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley and Kellyanne Conway would be subject to also possibly have to pay a fine, but diverted from having to do so, Shaub shared.

OSC’s decision to move forward with a fine while others who violated the law in similar or exceeding fashion is notable. Conway, a notable and repeat offender of the policy has never been publicly reprimanded ,even though the OSC previously recommended she face termination.

Last year Patton, a former event planner for the Trump family, told The New York Times that video participants were told that the video would play during the RNC convention, even though multiple participants said they were uniformed regarding the purpose.

“Each participated regardless of political party because they recognized the importance of having a voice on the national stage and the undeniable improvements that have transpired under this administration,” Patton said.

Patton, along with Omarosa Manigault Newman, (who was recently sued by the Justice Department) is just is another example of what happens when you position yourself for wealth and notoriety, even if that means rubbing elbows with the devil.

 

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a permanent impression on the White House reporter pool on Thursday, after she was forced to give a short lesson on manners. Fudge instantly became the walking example of "say you were raised in a Black household, without saying you were raised in a Black household," after she greeted the pool of reporters to no response. "Good Morning," Fudge says thanking White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai for the floor. After pausing in confusion, Fudge repeated herself, to which instantly the reporters responded. "Oh, thank you," Fudge said back with a smile. "I was wondering if I was in this room by myself." The Grio's White House correspondent April Ryan captured the moment in real time inside of the press room. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMmtRE4joYw/ Black Twitter instantly enjoyed a good "ki" off of the moment, knowing full well how it feels to be on the receiving end of quick read. If you've ever been in the presence of Black aunties or Black elders Fudge's response was all too familiar. Some social media users began googling Fudge to see if she once taught elementary school during her career. The Senate confirmed Fudge last week with a vote of 66-34. She's the second Black woman to lead the department, following Patricia Harris who was appointed HUD Secretary under President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Prior to, Fudge served in the House representing the state of Ohio after she was elected in 2008. Fudge also served as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Stepping in to lead HUD after Ben Carson, Fudge said her priorities will revolve around eliminating discriminatory housing practices and equity measures to increase Black homeownership, as well as providing assistance for homeowners or renters facing eviction during the pandemic. Fudge's sorors from Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., a historically Black founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913, also praised her leadership and no-nonsense sensibility. https://twitter.com/sarafj57/status/1372744904133074946?s=20 One thing's for certain when Fudge ascends the podium again, folks better act right or at least act like they know!

Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch Act, While Other Trump Appointees Escape Punishment  was originally published on newsone.com

