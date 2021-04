Happy Resurrection Sunday! Joining us for today’s Motivational Moment is Minister Levar Jones. He talks to us about thanking God for the women in our life. In Matthew the 28th chapter, the women in Jesus’ life (Mary Magdelene and his mother, Mary) came to the tomb to check on Jesus’ body but found out that he had risen. They proceeded to go and tell the good news!

