CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended

Majic Listen Live Banner
Ashley Graham Swimsuits for All

Source: Ben Watts / Swimsuits For All

Many were shocked and saddened by the initial report that Temple Hills Skating Palace was closing its doors for good on the Monday after Easter, on April 5, 2021. As we did and others in the DMV, memories were shared via social media of days within the rink.

The palace released their schedule for the last day’s filled with guest DJs and social distancing, of course. But with the outpour of support, just a few days after they announced their shutdown, a ray of hope shined through. In a statement titled “Great News” the DMV was informed that the Temple Hills Skating Palace will continue to operate through the month of April while they work on a long-term extension!

Now there is more time for all of us to enjoy and create more memories. If things continue to move in this direction maybe they will not have to close at all. We will keep an eye on more updates as they come.

See More Black-Owned Businesses Here

Skating For Scholarships

93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]

35 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]

93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]

Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended  was originally published on kysdc.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close