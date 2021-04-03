Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended

Many were shocked and saddened by the initial report that Temple Hills Skating Palace was closing its doors for good on the Monday after Easter, on April 5, 2021. As we did and others in the DMV, memories were shared via social media of days within the rink.
Noooooo… so many damn memories and birthday parties here…. https://t.co/JjwUBI7U4V
— 1lovelyladyC (@1lovelyladyC) March 27, 2021
Damn… this is my childhood https://t.co/I9nAUdEdcX
— Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) March 27, 2021
A city landmark in Temple Hills! https://t.co/4BczoGF8dR
— DCHomerSports (@dc_homer) March 27, 2021
The palace released their schedule for the last day’s filled with guest DJs and social distancing, of course. But with the outpour of support, just a few days after they announced their shutdown, a ray of hope shined through. In a statement titled “Great News” the DMV was informed that the Temple Hills Skating Palace will continue to operate through the month of April while they work on a long-term extension!
Now there is more time for all of us to enjoy and create more memories. If things continue to move in this direction maybe they will not have to close at all. We will keep an eye on more updates as they come.
See More Black-Owned Businesses Here
93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]
93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]
1. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 1 of 35
2. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 2 of 35
3. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 3 of 35
4. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 4 of 35
5. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 5 of 35
6. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 6 of 35
7. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 7 of 35
8. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 8 of 35
9. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 9 of 35
10. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 10 of 35
11. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 11 of 35
12. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 12 of 35
13. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 13 of 35
14. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 14 of 35
15. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 15 of 35
16. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 16 of 35
17. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 17 of 35
18. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 18 of 35
19. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 19 of 35
20. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 20 of 35
21. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 21 of 35
22. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 22 of 35
23. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 23 of 35
24. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 24 of 35
25. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 25 of 35
26. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 26 of 35
27. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 27 of 35
28. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 28 of 35
29. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 29 of 35
30. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 30 of 35
31. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 31 of 35
32. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 32 of 35
33. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 33 of 35
34. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 34 of 35
35. Skating For ScholarshipsSource:WKYS 35 of 35
Update: Temple Hills Skating Palace Lease Extended was originally published on kysdc.com