DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack

DMX’s condition is improving, less than 24 hours after a drug overdose which triggered a heart attack leaving fans offering prayer and tribute.
The Ruff Ryders rapper’s longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, spoke to PIX 11 in New York on Saturday (April 3) and confirmed X suffered the heart attack but would not dive into details of whether it was triggered by a drug overdose or not.
“He’s currently in the hospital as the result of a heart attack,” Richman said. “He’s off life support and he’s breathing on his own, but we are concerned. It would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.”
He added, “I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son. He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”
#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to @PIX11News producer @AvaPittmanTV Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO
— Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021
However, Richman told Rolling Stone he was given “wrong information” and the rapper remains on life support.
X has battled substance abuse for the majority of his life, dating back to when he was 14. In 2019, he checked himself into rehab to help continue to establish his path on the road to sobriety.
“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” DMX’s Instagram told fans in October of that year. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”
Throughout the day, X’s peers such as Eminem, Ice Cube and more have offered a prayer for him as he continues to fight and regain his health. Due to privacy concerns, the hospital has not released an official update on X’s condition, not have they listed him as a patient.
“Prayers for DMX and his family,” Missy Elliott wrote.
Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021
“Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family,” Eminem wrote. “True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!
Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021
We need X back in the building…please send him your prayers. https://t.co/lSANOZSrs7
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 3, 2021
Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E
— LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021
RELATED: Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
RELATED: DMX Reveals It Was His Partner In Crime Who Tricked Him Into Using Crack
Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
1.
July 23, 20201 of 19
2.
2 of 19
Snoop got me dead 💀 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/iU79qppEg6— Topsy (@topsyzzz) July 23, 2020
3.
3 of 19
Snoop got me dead 💀 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/iU79qppEg6— Topsy (@topsyzzz) July 23, 2020
4.
4 of 19
Snoop is a natural showman and entertainer. DMX was just as raw as he ever been. Plus the love and admiration they have for each other. Putting them in the same room. This bound to be one of the best Verzuz.— Rapper Big Pooh (@RapperBigPooh) July 23, 2020
5.
5 of 19
I love both but snoop KILLED DIS SHIT!!! #verzuz pic.twitter.com/2wp1NL3k1G— mike fletcher (@Fletch_allday) July 23, 2020
6.
6 of 19
Why does this have me in tears 😩 https://t.co/KwQMnODnjQ— Tan (@NishNicole85) July 23, 2020
7.
7 of 19
Mood #snoop #dmx pic.twitter.com/7YF7naeenw— NBA Haters Ball (@NBA_HatersBall) July 23, 2020
8.
8 of 19
Really thankful for #Verzuz - shit is so hard right now and so many of us are stretched to our limits mentally, physically, emotionally. That was a much needed release.— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 23, 2020
9.
9 of 19
I don’t care who won this was epic thank you snoop and x #Verzuz— no pad no pencil heyzel (@MRHeyzel) July 23, 2020
10.
10 of 19
That @SnoopDogg @DMX battle was the best shit EVER let alone 2020....I still couldn't decide who took it...#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ty9XJFyVyZ— Calle Smithums (@CSmithums) July 23, 2020
11.
11 of 19
X got Snoop on this battle. And you guys were playing with his name #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/6H9ga25L5Z— 🥴 (@GroovyJimmy97) July 23, 2020
12.
12 of 19
Snoop and DMX gave us the best verzuz pic.twitter.com/PsBU1dZL17— Ty🎲 (@shamaullb) July 23, 2020
13.
13 of 19
DMX SNOOP DOG #versuz battle "The CULTURE WON!!!!! 🤞🤞💙💙🤞🤞💙💙 pic.twitter.com/60Mb9mTVtd— Meknesss (@Meknesss1) July 23, 2020
14.
14 of 19
Snoop is absolutely floating on these freestyles. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/8W1HpWoTkY— Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) July 23, 2020
15.15 of 19
16.
16 of 19
They freestying off the domeeeee #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/fA6t35eP32— The Official Destiny Jasmine ✨ (@Adore_dess) July 23, 2020
17.17 of 19
18.
18 of 19
#verzuz not too many people can freestyle off the top like Snoop pic.twitter.com/zWzl5y8fgF— Swag King Cole (@Reallife_Keith) July 23, 2020
19.19 of 19
DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack was originally published on theboxhouston.com