Recently retired sergeant of 27 years from the Minneapolis Police Department, David Pleoger, took the witness stand after being called by the prosecution in Derek Chauvin’s trial on charges of second and third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. David Pleoger then testified on day four of the trial that he believes the officers who restrained George Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting.

“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint…”It would be reasonable to put a knee on someone’s neck until they were not resisting anymore, but it should stop when they are no longer combative….If you restrain somebody or leave them on their chest and stomach for too long, their breathing can become compromised, and so you’d want to get them up out of that position after a while, so they don’t suffer breathing complications,”

A recording was played in court of a telephone conversation that was captured captured on body camera footage of Derek Chauvin telling his then supervisor that day David Pleoger:

“I was just going to call and have you come out to our scene here,” “We just had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy. He wouldn’t … he wouldn’t go in the back of the squad — “

Derek Chauvin later at the hospital told the sergeant that he was kneeling on Georg Floyds neck.

Take a look at the video below

Derek Chauvin’s Former Sergeant Supervisor Confirms He Should Have Pulled Up was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: