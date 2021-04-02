‘Pose’ Star Dominique Jackson Rips Mugler’s Virtual Runway

Ballroom legend and “Pose” star Dominique Jackson walked in Mugler’s virtual fashion show and left no crumbs behind with her legendary strut.

Dominique made her debut in Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2021 part 02 fashion show, which was conceptualized by creative director Casey Cadwallade, who put a spin on the typical virtual showcase by featuring models moving in reverse. Words don’t really do it justice.

The full video, which was released on Trans Day of Visibility, features other trans activists and models like Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Soo Joo Park, Alek Wek, and Aida Blue.

Dominique, also known as Elektra or Tyra Allure Ross Margiela (from her Ballroom days), modeled a sexy body stocking that clung to her body like a newborn. At one point, she effortlessly transitions out of a blazer that flies through the air like a magic trick. It’s a sight to see.

Nairobi-born Anifa Mvuemba, founder of Hanifa, set the precedent for creative virtual runways and fashion shows when she launched her 3-D capsule collection last Spring.

In other news, we will be seeing Elektra return to “Pose” for the third season, however, to much sadness, it will be the last season of the show. “Although we know you’ll be sad to see the show go, this season will be filled with all of the love, the laughter, and tears that you have come to expect from the Evangelista family,” said producer Steven Canals.

Pose was one of our favorite TV shows and it’s unfortunate it’s coming to an end. We have a feeling we’ll still see the cast we’ve grown to love in other fabulous ventures. Case and point.

