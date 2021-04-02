Report: Suspect Dead After Ramming Car Into Barricade Outside of US Capitol

The US Capitol is currently on lockdown after an incident with a suspect with a knife who attempted to ram their car into the US Capitol barricade. The suspect was shot and placed into custody. It has been reported that the suspect is a male and has died in the hospital.
Since the January 6th insurrection, security has been heightened at the Capitol so all measures are being made to investigate this situation.
This process is ongoing and we will update as more information comes in.
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
