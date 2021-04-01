North Carolina Tar Heel Head Coach, Roy Williams announces April 1st that he’s retiring after 33 years. This is not a joke. The 1972 UNC graduate, just wrapped up his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
Williams has 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. His career highlights consist of three NCAA titles , two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns. He led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record.
Aaccording to GOHEELS.COM ,”the 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee will address the media at a press conference on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m.”
The press conference is closed to the public. Fans will be able to view at HERE.
Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring was originally published on foxync.com