Cardi B Is Ready To Drop A Hairline 

CARDI B X REEBOK FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

Source: REEBOK / Reebok

Cardi B is ready to get your hair healthy. The “Up” rapper announced on social media she has been working on a hairline and will be dropping it later this year.

“This year I’ll be coming out with a hairline that I’ve been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s hair,” Cardi captioned the post. 

Cardi did not drop details on a release date or what products will be included in the line, however, she did mention the products will be “all-natural”. 

