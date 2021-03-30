Derek Chauvin’s Lawyers Is Blaming The Crowd For George Floyd’s Death !?

Derek Chauvin’s attorneys came into court yesterday singing Silkk The Shocker’s ‘It Ain’t My Fault’.

It’s baffling how a murder caught on tape for the world to see that sparked protests around the world is even defendable, one would think the only question is how much time will he get. Unfortunately in the case of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin who is on trial for killing George Floyd in Minneapolis when Chauvin thought it was necessary to kneel on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. However we guess in America it say’s that Derek Chauvin is entitled to due process even the George Floyd wasn’t afforded that same opportunity.

Derek Chauvin’s trial got underway yesterday. The question still burning on everyone’s mind that watched that video is, what will his defense be? According to Derek Chauvin’s attorney, it’s the rubberneckers fault that day that George Floyd died. Matter of fact according to Derek Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson in his own words said:

“There are people across the street, there are cars stopping, people yelling…there is a growing crowd, what officers perceive to be a threat. They’re called names. I heard them this morning: ‘fucking bum.’ They’re screaming at him causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd to the threat that was growing in front of them.”

Unbelievably, right? If not for those people justice may not have been tried to be served for George Floyd.

