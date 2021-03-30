CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland Lawmakers Vote To Repeal State Song

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are sending a bill to Governor Larry Hogan’s desk that repeals the state song.

The song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” is a Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy against “Northern scum” that refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot.

The governor’s spokesman decline to comment on whether or not Hogan will sign the bill, but said the governor doesn’t like the song.

Lawmakers have been trying to repeal the state song since 1974.

