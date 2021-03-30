‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge To Say She Wants To Dodge Jail

The woman who infamously earned the moniker “SoHo Karen” continues to exude an air of superiority after she interrupted a judge to let him know that she didn’t want to go to jail.
Miya Ponsetto, 22, is in the middle of court proceedings over a Dec. 26 incident where she falsely accused Keyon Harrold Jr., the 15-year-old son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, of stealing her cell phone in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York City. In the disturbing video capturing their confrontation Ponsetto lunges and tackles the teenager, only to have her phone returned by an Uber driver moments later.
Ponsetto was arrested days after she was captured on video in her home state of California. NYPD officials extradited her back to New York where she was charged with attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.
During a recent court proceeding involving the case, Ponsetto’s attorney and the presiding judge engaged in a waiving time conversation regarding Ponsetto’s right to a speedy trial, but things went left when Ponsetto, clearly ignorant of the legal jargon, decided to open her mouth.
“Waiving time? I would not like to spend time in jail,” Ponsetto said according to the New York Post, clearly content with the fact that she remains on supervised release relating to the 2020 incident.
It’s the same approach Ponsetto took with veteran journalist Gayle King, when she rudely commanded her to stop speaking during a January “CBS This Morning” interview.
Soho Karen really hushed Gayle King.. Wild pic.twitter.com/8whnDHR0HI https://t.co/zQi1vlv3VN
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 8, 2021
“Miya, Miya. Please don’t say anything. I’ll talk,” said Ponsetto’s attorney Paul D’Emilia in an attempt to deescalate.
“Your attorney will explain to you what we are talking about here,” Judge Jonathan Svetkey said. “It has to do with the peoples’ obligation to proceed with the case in a manner consistent with your statutory rights to a speedy trial.”
Last week the Harrolds announced a suit against Ponsetto, furthering their fight for justice and awareness in a violent racial profiling incident involving their teen. The family is seeking unspecified damages, accusing Ponsetto of acting “agitated and aggressive,” culminating in Harrold Jr. having to seek therapy over feelings of “humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress, feelings of racial stigmatization [and] an increased sense of vulnerability.”
Ponsetto is set to appear in court again on June 8.
