Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single + More!

Before she delivers her Unsung, Leela James and Sky Houston dive into the truth and nothing but the truth! The singer/songwriter checks in with Sky from the Houston BMW Studios and expresses the joy behind her new single “It’s Complicated,” how she feels about the pandemic and how she’s adapted to life in the last year, being honest in her music and life, her creative process, how ‘Baby Boy’ influenced her video for “Complicated,” her views on the concept of “struggle love” and much much more!

On Generational Curses In Love:

“They’re still not broken,” the singer says. “If we’re talking about (Baby Boy) and it was created 20 years ago … let’s take the fictitious characters of Tyrese and Tarjai having children. Those children would now be grown, products of that ghetto, baby mama drama environment. Now you got that generation, these millennials that are raising kids too. So until we get it right, we’ll continue to see these patterns. And we gotta do better. That’s why I still think it’s a struggle because we ain’t got it right yet. That’s not to say there aren’t some positive relationships and people are doing things properly but we still struggling! We still struggling.”

“I mean, you would think people are tired of the old ways but … some people are narcissistic, some people are stubborn, some people are set in their ways and it is what it is. But sometimes you get to a place where if things get too complicated, sometimes you gotta let it go. Everything doesn’t require fixing. Some things are flat tires and you gotta get rid of the flat tire and get a new tire.”

On Men Being “Ain’t Sh*t” But Women Still Loving Them:

“That’s the problem. You can’t … make it all right, you can’t glamourize it. It’s high time to start taking accountability. My personal life and experiences dealing with some folks, take some accountability bruh! Like, you wrong, you dead wrong. You foul, you dirty. We don’t ask for much but, you can’t be cheating and expect for everything to be good. In other words, I teach my son, I’m trying to teach my son now where he’ll say, ‘Mommy, I’m sorry.’ And I say no, you already knew you weren’t supposed to do it. So I don’t want you to apologize, I want you to do better. Don’t tell me you’re sorry because I already know you’re sorry. It takes a sorry mofo to do some of the stuff these nergoes out here doing. When you out here cheating and got whole families and doing all kinds of stuff and you rippin’ and running, I already know you’re sorry. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, come at me correct — that I’m doing better and this is how I’m going to fix it. I don’t want your apologies, I want your action. Cause you turn around and apologize but then go right back to doing what you doing.”

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A Hit, But Has She Ever Taken An Ex Back? [VIDEO]

Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single + More! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: