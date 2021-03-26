Temple Hills Skate Palace Officially Shutting Down April 5th

We’re saddened by the news of Temple Hills Skate Palace announcing their last day of business will be on April 5th. In a statement released via social media the company writes:
“The decision to close was not an easy one. The generation of families and all of our customers have meant so much to us. Your loyalty and support over the years made our business what it was and we want to thank you very much”
Many of us have shared many personal memories in this rink as it’s been a key in the DMV community. Below you will find the schedule for the last days to skate before the doors close for good and take a look at our Generation’s Hope Skating For Scholarship Event recap held at Temple Hills Skating Rink below…
93.9 WKYS & Generation Hope Skating For Scholarships [Photos]
