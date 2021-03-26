17 Films Featuring Fierce Female Leads To Watch On Disney+ Right Now!

Women’s History Month isn’t over yet. We’re celebrating all weekend long by bingeing some of our favorite projects starring strong female characters on Disney+ right now!

From the brave women who made history, like Ruby Bridges, Amelia Earhart and Jane Goodall as well as the women highlighted in ‘Hidden Figures,’ to women warriors like ‘Mulan,’ ‘Kim Possible,’ ‘Spider-Woman’ and ‘Brave’ as well as the adventurous women from “Frozen”, “Alice in Wonderland” and Moana; the FEMALE LEADS COLLECTION on Disney+ has some gems we definitely shouldn’t sleep on.

Here are 17 of our favorites from our collection:

Alice in Wonderland

The film is a classic and no matter which version you prefer Alice always leaves an impact.

Moana

What young woman can’t relate with the battle between wanting to do things her own way and being respectful to our family’s wishes and traditions?

A Wrinkle in Time

Besides the powerful trio of Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, Meg — played by our girl Storm Reid — is one of the most incredible young female protagonists we’ve ever seen grace the big screen.

Expedition Amelia This NatGeo doc follows Bob Ballard’s search for the plane Amelia Earhart disappeared in back in 1937. In the course of that search we learn volumes about the records and barriers broken by Earhart.

Hidden Figures

This film shined a light on the incredible work Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson accomplished with NASA and entertained along the way.

Jane Goodall: The HopeListen, this woman means business! Monkey business. Sorry we couldn’t resist. But seriously, animal lovers have all the love and appreciation for Jane Goodall and the work she’s done with chimpanzees. This doc is a must watch on Disney +.

Ruby Bridges

There’s so much we all can learn from this story about a 6-year-old New Orleans girl who integrated her elementary school in the 1960’s. This award winning film deserves to be seen by everyone.

BraveListen, if it’s not the curly red hair for you it might be the accents or the lesson learned the hard way. This epic animated tale remains one of our Pixar faves.

K.C. Undercover

Zendaya’s never been a slouch and her stint as a young spy will have you thoroughly entertained. If you have a little time on your hands and prefer a series over a film, we recommend “K.C. Undercover”.

Kim Possible

Not your basic average girl at all. Literally a butt kicking force of nature.

Mulan Speaking of girls who can brave a battle, Mulan is one of our faves. You can’t miss with this one, whether you opt for the animated or live action version.

Spider-Woman

Not to take anything away from Peter Parker BUT… Jessica Drew makes for a pretty compelling superhero story.

WandaVision

If witches are your thing, Wanda Maximoff will definitely put a spell on you. Of course Wanda isn’t the only strong woman on “WandaVision”. It’s impossible to watch the season without a healthy respect for Agnes and Monica Rambeau too.

FrozenSorry if we just can’t “let it go” when it comes to Elsa and Anna. If you don’t have kids we’d be willing to bet you haven’t worn this one out yet either.

The Princess and the FrogThe first Black Disney Princess, Princess Tiana made a real splash when she came on the scene and we still enjoy a stroll down the bayou with Anika Noni Rose and friends.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

These secret superheroes teach a powerful lesson about not underestimating those who grow up in the shadows of their more “significant” siblings.

Tangled

Who doesn’t love Rapunzel? Flynn Rider had no idea what he was asking for when he asked her to let down her hair.

17 Films Featuring Fierce Female Leads To Watch On Disney+ Right Now! was originally published on globalgrind.com

