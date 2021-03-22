CLOSE
Hall of Fame NBA Forward, Elgin Baylor Has Died At 86

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection during his 14 seasons with the Lakers from 1958 to 1971. He was the 1958-59 Rookie of the Year as well as the All-Star Game MVP that year. He also served as an executive for the LA Clippers.

Elgin Baylor

Source: Larry C. Morris / Getty

Monday (March 22, 2021) Baylor died of natural causes and was with his wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Krystal. The Los Angeles Lakers released a statement saying:

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine said in the statement. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy.”

source: ESPN

