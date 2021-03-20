Community Affairs: How COVID-19 Has Changed The Landscape of Funeral Services

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with George P. Kalas, III, Vice President of Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives tremendously. With a stay at home order in place and the death toll rising from this deadly virus, we talk about the many ways that funeral homes has had to alter the ways we lay our loved ones to rest. Mr. Kalas talks about the number of ways that Kalas has been able to serve the community during the pandemic while honoring our lost loved ones. From Zoom funeral services, to drive by viewing and social distance services Kalas has found a way to celebrate our loved one’s by “Celebrating Life’s Journey”.

About George P. Kalas III:

George P. Kalas, III is the Vice President and Partner of Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory and currently manages the Oxon Hill location. He grew up in Prince George’s County and attended high school in Washington, DC, to go on to earn a B.A. from Villanova University. George followed in the family tradition and became a licensed funeral director in 1996, after receiving an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Mortuary Science from the Community College of Baltimore County. He is a licensed funeral director in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and a licensed crematory operator in Maryland. George is also a member of the National Funeral Director’s Association and the Maryland State Funeral Director’s Association.

KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY: A Bit About Us Deeply rooted in the communities we serve, Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory believes each life deserves a celebration that shines a bright light on your loved one’s life, telling their unique story, and helping place family and friends on a path toward peace and healing. Founded in 1898, Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory has served Marylanders for over 120 years. We’re proud to help families during their greatest time of need and strive to go above and beyond the call of duty whenever we can, to ensure your loved one receives the respect and attention they deserve. In 1972, we opened our funeral home in Oxon Hill and for the last 50 years, have dedicated our efforts to serving the needs of this special community. We continue to adapt to stay ahead of developments in the funeral industry, while maintaining the sense of tradition and dignity that’s been handed down through our family for five generations.

Find out more about Kalas Funeral Home at Oxon Hill at (301) 567-9424 or log on to www.kalasfuneralhomes.com

Community Affairs: How COVID-19 Has Changed The Landscape of Funeral Services was originally published on praisedc.com

