Lil Baby Connects With Rap Snacks To Launch Brand’s First Beverage

Lil Baby is well on his way to becoming rap’s superstar.

Just a week ago, he had the most powerful Grammy performance where he performed “The Bigger Picture,” speaking out about the police brutality the Black community has faced. Now Lil Baby is making sure his brand is getting even bigger thanks to diversification. With music firmly under his belt, Baby is jumping into the food industry with the Rap Snacks brand.

While most rappers opt for their face to be placed on a bag of chips or popcorn –like Cardi B, Fetty Wap, Migos, Trina, Lil Boosie, & Lil Yachty– Lil Baby opted for several flavors of refreshing drinks instead.

Fresh off the heels of a powerful Grammys performance, we're excited to announce Rap Snacks first beverage line featuring rap star @lilbaby4PF. The new line will feature five lemonade flavors—with a percentage of the profits benefiting organizations chosen by Lil Baby. #RapSnacks pic.twitter.com/rq3C8F6jyB — Official Rap Snacks (@RapSnacksNow) March 15, 2021

The flavors all fall under the umbrella of Lil Baby Oowee Lemonade and include Fruit Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Mango Pineapple, Blueberry, and Sweet Tea. Beyond some dope new flavors, a portion of the proceeds will also be given to the Atlanta rappers’ BossUp foundation, which aims to empower youth from under-resourced communities through enhanced, proactive, real-world experiential programs.

“I know my fans are going to love this line of Oowee Lemonades,” says Lil Baby. “Rap Snacks are about hip-hop culture, I’m about the culture, and I’m excited that proceeds from every purchase are a “give back” to help our communities. It’s exciting to be a part of something that will lift people from my hometown and nationally through the BossUp Foundation. It’s life-changing—I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”

There’s no official release date for the lemonades yet, but the press release states that they will be available across select U.S. cities later this year.

Photo: Rap Snacks

Lil Baby Connects With Rap Snacks To Launch Brand’s First Beverage was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: