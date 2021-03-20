Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’

The annual Urban One Honors plans to highlight the exemplary accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show.

By way of a press announcement, Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell, and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin will host the annual event with the working 2021 theme as ‘Women Leading the Change” which will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin,” Campbell said via a statement. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

Now in its third year, Urban One Honors was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” Martin added. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans.

Other categories include: Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; and Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves.

The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

The annual Urban One Honors premiers on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. It will be simulcast for the first time on CLEO TV.

Check out the trailer below.

—

Photo: TV One

Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: