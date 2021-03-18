DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year Of Club Quarantine With Live 24 Hour Set [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s been one year since DJ D-Nice made quarantine life a little easier when it first began. Instagram’s favorite DJ, DJ D-Nice is celebrating that one-year anniversary by taking it back to Instagram and doing a live set for 24 hours straight. He also premiered his latest single with Ne-Yo and talks about his latest album that’s on the way. Don’t miss out on the details of the next Club Quarantine, listen to the interview above!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
DJ D-Nice Had The World Rocking With #ClubQuarantine On Instagram Live #SafeAtHome
DJ D-Nice Had The World Rocking With #ClubQuarantine On Instagram Live #SafeAtHome
1.
1 of 19
Incredible. Thank you for tonight’s party, @djdnice. Truly epic. You brought so many together while #SafeAtHome. Bravo! #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/7a7i6Uq0U2— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 22, 2020
2.
2 of 19
My brother @djdnice made history today no matter how you put it. Over 100k people tuned in to his IG Live for a virtual party. So proud of him, our people and our culture!! #ClubQuarantine #DJDNice pic.twitter.com/fWJydKYjl5— Lenny S (@kodaklens) March 22, 2020
3.
3 of 19
AYE we lit! 24K Magic! #ClubQuarantine @djdnice pic.twitter.com/Pp8GXFpgFi— Duggy (@DwayneDuggerII) March 22, 2020
4.
4 of 19
I totally overslept this morning. Overslept for what tho? Nothing really. I just normally wake up around 5. But I’m still so sleepy. Why? Last night a DJ saved my life...#ClubQuarantine— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) March 22, 2020
5.
5 of 19
D-Nice was “fangirling” like crazy when he saw her join live then played a whole @JanetJackson set. Like 5 of her songs back to back. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾— ░░░ C H Ä M Ë L Ë Ö N ░░░ (@Chameleon876) March 22, 2020
D-Nice: “One of my favorite artists is in here, Janet Jackson,”
“We love you Janet. C’mon man. We love you. It’s insane.” #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/379YjePw1d
6.
6 of 19
Me sneaking into #OnlineChurch after partying late at #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/7Rvz3dfl71— Lois Spencer Carter (@LotasticLens) March 22, 2020
7.
7 of 19
What a night. #ClubQuarantine— roxane gay (@rgay) March 22, 2020
8.
8 of 19
Just left #ClubQuarantine w/ @djdnice on the ones & twos KILLIN IT! ER’YBODY UP IN THAT MUTHA for the greatest IG Live #SaferAtHome global party! I’m go back in!!!! As soon as a punish Sebastian for filming me 🙄😂… https://t.co/JCBwMedBxL— Kim Fields (@KimVFields) March 22, 2020
9.
9 of 19
If we make it out of this thing in one piece there’s going to be looooooong line of people trying to get @djdnice to do their survival celebrations. #clubquarantine— jelani cobb (@jelani9) March 22, 2020
10.
10 of 19
No better way to spend a Saturday night with Doug than at #ClubQuarantine. Thank you @djdnice for bringing the world together. pic.twitter.com/3L0noumxUn— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 22, 2020
11.
11 of 19
Let tonight be your reminder that Black people and Black culture have always been a unifying force. #QuarantineParty #ClubQuarantine— ChloexHalle’s Executive Coach (@Duanecia) March 22, 2020
12.
12 of 19
Jersey is in the building at #ClubQuarantine with @djdnice.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020
Stay safe, stay home. Let’s #FlattenTheCurve together. pic.twitter.com/kkrGJKTqHk
13.
13 of 19
D Nice is living proof that a playlist and some speakers cannot replace an actual person playing for us. His dope ass energy is unmatched. #ClubQuarantine #QuarantineActivities— Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) March 22, 2020
14.14 of 19
15.
15 of 19
STUNNING! My man @djdnice crossed the 100K barrier! More than 105,000 were jammin with @djdnice in his #ClubQuarantine virtual house party. It started five days ago with 200! pic.twitter.com/n9MQYof0WH— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 22, 2020
16.
16 of 19
Joe Biden is in #ClubQuarantine! It’s going down on @djdnice IG Live right now!!!— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 22, 2020
17.
17 of 19
#ClubQuarantine the best thing popping!!!! Real music flex with @dnice on ig! Erbody at this party💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020
18.
18 of 19
If you want some good vibes, head over to DNice's quarantine party #ClubQuarantine on IG live right now. Yesterday I stayed all 6 hours. Worth it. Whole family was jamming.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 21, 2020
19.
19 of 19
D-Nice Cashapp is $BRANDNICE. Might as well slide him the cover fee you would have paid had you gone out.— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) March 22, 2020
I can't even call this a DJ set, this is a public service.
DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year Of Club Quarantine With Live 24 Hour Set [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com