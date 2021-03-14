Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Estranged Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin took to social media on Saturday (March 13) to apologize to fans and the general public, hours after an explosive video shared by his estranged son found the multi-time Grammy Award-winner cussing him out.

“As many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin,” Kirk says at the beginning of the video. “In May, he’ll be 33. For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy to rectify this private family matter.”

He continued, “Recently, me and my son had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I want you to know that as a father, during that conversation, I called the family therapist and got that therapist on the phone to try and help. He never played that part of the recording.

I’m not perfect, I’m human and I’m gon’ make mistakes trying to get it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers.”

In the video, Kirk can be heard saying, “If you think I’m really disrespectful, let me put it like this. When yo b*tch a** starts being disrespectful, you need to get your skinny motherf****ing a** out the way before I put my foot in your a**…”

Kerrion responds, “I dare you. I dare you. I dare you.”

Kirk quickly responds back, “With your poor a** … I will break your neck n*gga, don’t you ever disrespect me!”

Kerrion captioned the post, “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because Of this type of treatment that ii deal with behind closed doors. Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that Im even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. Im going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”

Kirk and Kerrion have been estranged for some time. In 2018, the younger Franklin posted a message on Instagram stating his father was “trying to kill” him and laid all issues at Kirk’s feet should anything happen to him. After the video of the argument between the two went viral, Kerrion posted old images of him and the family as a collective unit, stating it was the last time he was allowed to take a photo with them in 2006. He later revealed he’d been suffering over 14 years of abuse.

Strength and healing to all parties.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Estranged Son Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: