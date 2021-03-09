Maryland Lifting COVID Capacity Limits, Masks Still Required

Maryland is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions. Starting on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., all capacity restrictions on dining (both indoor and outdoor), retail, personal services, religious buildings, indoor recreation, fitness centers and casinos will be eliminated.

Large indoor and outdoor venues will remain at 50% capacity. Masks are still required and social distancing should be enforced.

Maryland is also lifting quarantining requirements for residents who travel out-of-state. Previously, residents who traveled out-of-state were required to quarantine for 10 days when they returned or have a negative coronavirus test. Testing is still strongly encouraged.

Gov. Larry Hogan cited lower metrics over the last few weeks for the reason behind the change.

Hospitalizations have dropped 59%, from nearly 2,000 to 792, which is the lowest level since November 10. In January, all 24 jurisdictions were in the federal red zone for case rates. For several weeks now, we have had zero counties in the red zone.

According to Gov. Hogan, Maryland is averaging 36,258 shots per day of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than half of Marylanders over 65 and more than half of our entire Phase 1 population has been vaccinated.

“After just over a year of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, each day brings us closer to seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel,” Gov. Hogan said.

What do you think? Are you happy to see eased restrictions or is it too soon?

