CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other

Majic Listen Live Banner
Keyshia Cole In Concert

Source: Paul Warner / Getty

K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole have not gotten along too well with one another over the years.

From Complex:

The two R&B singers have kept it to subtweets and the occasional interview jab over the course of their animosity, but Michelle claims that’s all in the past now.

Michelle took to Twitter to break the news of her and Cole putting an end to “their ill will” when they interacted with each other on Clubhouse.

That is not the only thing that is newsworthy from Michelle as she has made another change to herself:

The former reality star claimed that she’s turning over a new leaf, moving on from drama.

Here is hoping to hear a collaboration from Michelle and Cole together in the near future.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Jim Spellman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Warner and Getty Images

K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos]

Continue reading K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos]

K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos]

Photo credit @Stretch_34  

K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close