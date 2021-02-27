K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other

K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole have not gotten along too well with one another over the years.

From Complex:

The two R&B singers have kept it to subtweets and the occasional interview jab over the course of their animosity, but Michelle claims that’s all in the past now.

Michelle took to Twitter to break the news of her and Cole putting an end to “their ill will” when they interacted with each other on Clubhouse.

So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture. Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night. Y’all might even see a joint EP🤭🙄👍❤️ — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 26, 2021

That is not the only thing that is newsworthy from Michelle as she has made another change to herself:

The former reality star claimed that she’s turning over a new leaf, moving on from drama.

I’m just all about positivity and making great music with some great people❤️ — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 26, 2021

Here is hoping to hear a collaboration from Michelle and Cole together in the near future.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Jim Spellman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Warner and Getty Images

K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] 1. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 1 of 28 2. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 2 of 28 3. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 3 of 28 4. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 4 of 28 5. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 5 of 28 6. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 6 of 28 7. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 7 of 28 8. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 8 of 28 9. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 9 of 28 10. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 10 of 28 11. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 11 of 28 12. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 12 of 28 13. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 13 of 28 14. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 14 of 28 15. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 15 of 28 16. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 16 of 28 17. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 17 of 28 18. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 18 of 28 19. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 19 of 28 20. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 20 of 28 21. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 21 of 28 22. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 22 of 28 23. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 23 of 28 24. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 24 of 28 25. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 25 of 28 26. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 26 of 28 27. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 27 of 28 28. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] Photo credit @Stretch_34

K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other was originally published on wzakcleveland.com