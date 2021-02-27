CLOSE
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC

American Conservative Union Holds Annual Conference In Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference is well underway this weekend, but it was a statue, not a speaker, that has emerged as the biggest star.

It is a gold statue of Donald Trump, who had left office almost two months ago after serving a chaotic four-year fun as the 45th President of the United States.

The statue weighing in at over 6-feet-tall, it had turned a lot of heads “as it was wheeled into the Hyatt Regency Thursday evening while CPAC attendees picked up their registration and milled about the hotel.”

It eventually made its way to a place in a booth for Look Ahead America, which is a nonprofit organization.

The statue’s designer, Tommy Zegan, said he created it as a response to the anti-Trump artwork that he didn’t care for.

“Two years ago, when I saw all those statues of naked Trump and Trump on a toilet, I said, ‘You know what? I can do better,’” is what Zegan told CNN.

From CNN:

Zegan says every aspect of the statue — which puts Trump in a suit jacket, American-flag-themed shorts and flip-flop sandals — is intended to be symbolic.

“The coat and tie is the fact that he’s a professional, he’s a businessman,” Zegan said. “The red tie symbolizes he’s a Republican. The red white and blue is that he’s a patriot. The fact that he’s wearing thongs and shorts is that he’s at the age where he should be retired. He should be at the beach right now.”

Zegan would also love to see Trump run for President again in 2024.  “I would be, yes, ecstatic,” said the California-based artist.

One thing is for sure is that while people all over the country have went out of their to show their love for 45, this is one step even further.

Meanwhile, a lot of users had a field day with the statue on social media.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Raedle and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet, First and Second Video and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

