Petition Started To Name A Long Island Street After KMD And MF DOOM

MF DOOM is gone but not forgotten. A request has been filed to make an intersection in Long Island, NY a tribute to Hip-Hop’s only true supervillain.

As spotted on Hypebeast, a petition has been created to honor the late great MC. Reportedly, professor and Long Beach, NY native Dr. Patrick Graham, has formally requested that the East Hudson Street block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach road be changed to “KMD-MF DOOM Way”. This is the area where the “Rapp Snitch Knishes” rapper grew up.

“Hip-hop leaders credit Mr. Dumile as one of the most prolific rap artists of all time. His life served as an example of inclusive community building and growth through individual struggle. Long Beach profoundly influenced his adolescents,” the petition reads. “Mr. Dumile represents the ability to grow through tragedy and unite people around common themes. We need more individuals like him during this time of political and social divisions. Mr. Dumile still inspires many young people to view the potential of everyday life. Long Beach should be proud of its native son and honor him and his legacy on a street sign. Just as important, the city should embrace the unity Mr. Dumile represents for generations to come.”

The submission also speaks to DOOM’s brother Dingilizwe “DJ SubRoc” Dumile, who died April 23, 1993 in a car accident while trying to cross the Long Island Expressway. “Mr. Dumile’s career began in Long Beach after forming the group, KMD, under his stage name, Zev Love X. Along with his brother, Dingilizwe “DJ SubRoc” Dumile, and other Long Beach youth, he experienced early success. After a tragic car accident took the life of DJ SubRoc and disagreement with his record label, Mr. Dumile disappeared into obscurity, battling homelessness due to his brother’s death (1993) and label dispute in 1994” it continued.

MF DOOM transitioned on October 31, 2020 but his wife did not make it public until December 31, 2020. You can sign the petition here.

