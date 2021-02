Maryland is at the front and center of the cicada re-emergence that’s set to happen this Spring.

According to a University of Maryland professor, the state is at the epicenter and countless insects will begin to emerge starting in early May.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.

Source: CBS Baltimore

For The Latest News: Follow @‘wolbbaltimore’

Maryland At Epicenter Of Cicada Re-Emergence was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: