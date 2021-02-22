ADÉ – Deep End ft. Naomi Wild [WATCH]

ADÉ is continuing to make a name for himself around the world by pushing boundaries and experimenting with music to its fullest. In his recent musical venture, ADÉ puts his own spin on an original song by @NAOMI WILD​ titled “Icarus v1” showing the range of his rhythm and rhyme. This music video was directed by @Rigoshotme, @Daliuve as the DP and editor featuring NAOMI WILD​ and Co-Starring @Bellamane. Watch below…

