Brandy and Monica Reunite to Recreate Their “Boy is Mine” Exchange!

After a legendary ‘Verzuz’ battle that had over a million users tuning in, Brandy and Monica have once again come together to light up social media.

The two decided to “fuel their listeners’ nostalgia by recreating a part” of their number one smash hit from 1998, “The Boy is Mine.”

Rather than singing the entire song, they did the intro that set off the now-classic tune and they did so on one of the more emerging online platforms.

More than 23 years after Brandy and Monica first released the song, the two joined on screen for a TikTok. Each singer lip synced their lyrics over the part of “The Boy Is Mine” where the two debate who “the boy” actually belongs to.

It still sounds as fresh as it did back in 1998!

So what inspired these icons to team up once again? It may have been a recent question involving the song from ‘Jeopardy!’ that brought the song back to life. Brandy even took to Twitter to show the clue!

Did you catch I was a clue on @Jeopardy? ☺️ pic.twitter.com/T5lTCt2pBn — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) February 18, 2021

