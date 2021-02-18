Wizards Bradley Beal Named Eastern Conference Starter For 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The National Basketball Association announced tonight that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been voted to start in the NBA All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta. Beal tallied 3,485,051 fan votes, the most among guards in the Eastern Conference, and finished first among guards in the media and player voting. He will be making his third career All-Star appearance and his first career start.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to start in the All-Star game for the first time in my career,” said Beal. “I want to thank the fans, media and players for selecting me to represent the Wizards organization during the All-Star festivities in Atlanta. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, the entire organization, and our fans who are still supporting us through this unprecedented season.”

Finally, the nation is paying attention to what this man has been doing in D.C. Despite the team’s record right now, Beal is putting up numbers! He is the NBA’s current leading scorer with a career-high average of 32.8 points per game and 4.7 assists. We all remember earlier this year, Beal banked a career-high and franchise tying high of 60 points against the Sixers.

Since the 2021 NBA All-Star began and Beal rose to the top of the charts he’s continuously said he’s blessed for this opportunity but this weekend, pre-coronavirus was one to look forward to, but this year it wasn’t really on his radar. Tonight he shared with the media his feelings are still kind of the same, in that he’s not sure if he will be going down to Atlanta. The safety of him and his family will always come first so he, along with all of the All-Star players and the league have a lot to work out to make this happen smoothly. But in the meantime, we celebrate Beal on this major accomplishment in his 9th NBA season!

All-Star Starter Bradley Beal with a message for the fans ❤️🐼⭐️#NBAAllStar | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/E88bWhhNNB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 19, 2021

RELATED: Bradley Beal Becomes The Newest Member Of The Jumpman Family “It’s A Blessing For Sure”

RELATED; Bradley Beal Shares His Experience Voting For The First Time November 2020

RELATED: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Catching Heat On Twitter For His Handling of COVID-19 Outside of The Bubble

Wizards Bradley Beal Named Eastern Conference Starter For 2021 NBA All-Star Game was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: