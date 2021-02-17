Donald Trump’s Old Dilapidated Atlantic City Casino Demolished [Video]

Today (Feb. 17), the old Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished. Donald Trump was responsible for building the property, and driving it into bankruptcy, which had been shuttered since 2014.

The casino opened in 1984, when Trump was still conning people into thinking he was a skilled real estate developer, in the middle of Atlantic City’s famed Boardwalk. The twice impeached President would eventually own three properties in the New Jersey resort town with the Trump Marina (now the Golden Nugget) and the Trump Taj Mahal (now the Hard Rock Atlantic City).

But in 2014, and Trump long-gone as an owner, it was shuttered due to poor performance.

Reports the Associated Press:

The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9 a.m., and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and Boardwalk. Overall, it took the structure less than 20 seconds to collapse.

“I got chills,” Mayor Marty Small said. “This is a historic moment. It was exciting.”

During its peak, the Trump Plaza was a destination for star-studded events like Mike Tyson boxing fights. But not anymore.

But we’re just here for the video, and some of the reactions (see below). Loud cheering could be heard in the aftermath of the controlled implosion which attracted thousands of watchers despite the cold weather.

Good riddance to bad rubbish, so they say. It’s the metaphor for us.

WATCH: Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City is imploded pic.twitter.com/O8xAoKiYB2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 17, 2021

Back in my home state today to bear witness as Atlantic City demolishes the Trump Plaza casino. People are lined up on the beach in 27 degree weather to watch it fall. pic.twitter.com/gbrZElU5iW — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 17, 2021

They just demolished the Former Guy’s Plaza in Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/CxTBAiUlX6 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 17, 2021

Trump Plaza tower comes tumbling down with a blasting Atlantic City this morning a few minutes after 9 am pic.twitter.com/x7pDz69wDn — Carol Comegno (@CarolComegno) February 17, 2021

There is no greater metaphor than the implosion of Trump Tower in Atlantic City. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 17, 2021

Trump Plaza in Atlantic City has been demolished. [Insert your favorite metaphor here.] pic.twitter.com/gfk0Qgn0IM — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 17, 2021

Thar she blows. Trump Plaza, Atlantic City, is no more. How’d they do it? SPACE LASERS AND WINDMILLS. pic.twitter.com/TFLuzflhpq — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 17, 2021

Aaaaaand boom goes the dynamite…Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino imploded in Atlantic City, NJ pic.twitter.com/1mRUpJHyd6 — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) February 17, 2021

Donald Trump’s Old Dilapidated Atlantic City Casino Demolished [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: