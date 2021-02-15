Former Motown artist, Clarence “KD” McNair ensures us, that GOD still sends “Blessings in Uncertain Times

Former Motown artist, now Best-Selling Author, Clarence “KD” McNair is back to ensure us, that GOD still sends “Blessings in Uncertain Times”. According to Wall Street Journal research, thoughts of suicide among U.S adults increased by 11% during the pandemic. They reported how COVID-19 has led to a considerably elevated adverse mental health condition. “Not admitting to needing help is the first sign of self-neglect. We can reverse this by opening up about the trials we face, so that we don’t become our own enemy when battling against our own emotions” -McNair states. In a society where suicide and mental health disorders are at an all-time high, it is important that we have more open dialogues about Mental Health and the possibilities even in a pandemic. I thought it was only right to have a heart to heart with Baltimores own “KD” who is best known from singing in male R&B group Prophet Jones. Clarence “KD” McNair Jr. is back in the spotlight for his #1 best seller books “Give It One More Try and “Blessings In Uncertain Times“. Through his books, he shares different experiences he’s encountered while working as a national recording artist; how he’s improved from his anxiety disorders after losing his record label deal in 2002 and how God has turned his darkest days around for his good. “Sometimes it can be hard to trust Him during tough times, but we must remember we belong to Him. God is ready to turn our darkest days around for good; ready to show up and show out in the midst of tribulations.” – McNair states.

Raven Paris: Congratulations on your 3rd book fam!! How are you feeling right now? Growing up, did you envision this career path for yourself?

KD: I feel really at peace with the book. I never envisioned it . Most of my life was devoted to other people. I was the one who friends would call to talk about everyday challenges. I would give them a word or two and they would say man i needed that, you hit it right on the nail with your insight .

Raven Paris: What had made you re-release “Give It One More Try” ?

KD: “The goal of re-releasing “Give It One More Try” was to provide resources to people seeking to learn, and practice both healthy emotional intelligence and wellness. I believe it’s worth challenging yourself to give it one more try before throwing in the towel. After being honored by Baltimore City’s 51st Mayor Jack Young, I felt like it proved to my community that anything is possible. This book is necessary for those who are facing obstacles in their life, and have thought about giving up.”

Raven Paris: Being considered “Baltimores Hero” how did that make you feel?

KD: Brandon Scott is a Hero ! i’m just being a servant to the people who need a word. Sometimes a good word could be the difference between life or death, literally. People are really having a challenging time, these days and need all the hope that they can get .

Raven Paris: What have been some blessings that you’ve experienced during these uncertain times?

KD: I still have my peace of mind and have all of my basic needs met: food, water, shelter, a car to drive and a place to call home. For so many in this season, just to maintain their everyday needs has been ruff… so in my eyes if you have your basic needs, you’re blessed. We sometimes overlook the small things that are really a big deal.

Raven Paris: I see that Cora Jakes wrote the foreword for “Blessings in Uncertain Times” How did that collaboration come about?

KD: My relationship started with the Jakes family in 2007 on youtube. I would watch Cora’s dad sermons almost everyday. During that time, it was medicine for my mind, body, and soul in my darkest days. I did not personally know the Jakes family but it felt like her dad was talking directly to me on them videos . Fast forward, 2020 I prayed and I asked God to send me someone to do the foreword. I started looking for people and I didn’t hear back from anyone. Something had told me to look up TD Jakes kids then I saw Cora pray over her father on youtube. I put it in Gods hand and I reached out to her. At first her team said she was busy then two days later I got a email from Cora Jakes personally and she said the holy spirit told her she gotta be apart of my project, I could not believe it!! the rest was history.

Raven Paris: A lot of people find it hard to connect with something they’ve never seen or heard before.. What helped you develop your relationship with Christ?

KD: When i was forced to stop trying to control everything in my life I let go and things started to work out for me. Yes, it was hard however, sometimes in life you have to get out of your own way. Now for the record, things didn’t work out the way I wanted them to, they would work out the way that protected me from the many disasters that were ahead that i didn’t see coming years later. I look back and say, thank god things turned out the way they did because it saved me and pushed me into my real passion and purpose.

Raven Paris: What are 3 tips that you can give to a writer to help them mentally prepare to write a book?

Don’t worry about what people think about your truth, it is what it is. Try to not look at TV and get off Social Media or limit these distractions; it will work against your organic creativity. Take a walk, everyday if possible to clear your mind .

Raven Paris: What can we expect next from KD?

KD: A major book tour once things clear up some .

If you would like to learn more about Clarence "KD" McNair and his latest book, please follow him and support his books that can be found on amazon.

