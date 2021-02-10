CLOSE
Keke Wyatt Was In Tears Apologizing For Bi-Racial Oppression Comments

I don’t care what year you were born in, parents have taught you all that when you make a mistake apologize and keep it moving.  The key to apologies is in order for them to be accepted they must be sincere and the receiver must be accepting.

Recently the ever-controversial R&B singer, Keke Wyatt, that ain’t never scared of anything or nobody made some comments about bi-racial people being oppressed and got dragged up and down social media for it.  Un-Keke like she recently made an appearance on “Cocktails with Queens” and made a tearful apology for comments but unfortunately, some people weren’t here for it.

Take a look at Keke Wyatt’s apology below then tell us what you think.

