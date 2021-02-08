Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On the Field

The Big Game didn’t live up to expectations as Tom Brady won his 7th ring in convincing fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes fought as hard as he could, but it was the Buccaneers defense that deserves a bulk of the credit.
Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
However, even though the game was pretty boring in the fourth quarter, there was one incident worth talking about.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win The Super Bowl; Tom Brady Makes History (Again)
A crazed fan, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was doing some promo work for his company Vitaly Uncensored, an adult website. He evaded security and made his way onto the field, momentarily stopping the game as the CBS cameras tried not to give him any glory by cutting away from the field and focusing on the players. He was wearing a pink thong one-piece bathing suit with Vitaly Uncensored on the front – so it’s probably a good thing the HD cameras didn’t focus in on him.
Security guard has been waiting since his last high school football game to make this play pic.twitter.com/CE6CL92djq
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021
This wasn’t the first time he’d done this, either. Vitaly also ran on the field during Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, and also during the 2014 NBA Finals.
Well, the streaker scored more TD’s than the Chiefs. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Sxkr8iRUZp
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 8, 2021
1.
1 of 9
FROM SCARBOROUGH TO THE SUPER BOWL.— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 8, 2021
The finale was incredible. @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/lKihFgE6is
2.
2 of 9
Abel u have no idea how proud you made me feel today i don’t know what’s the right way to describe it but everything you’ve done for this performance was incredibly perfect i knew you gonna nailed it #SuperBowlWeeknd #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/xR8Eh8RCf5— a human disaster (@shesgayaf) February 8, 2021
3.
3 of 9
📈 | US iTunes:@TheWeeknd currently has 7 songs in the Top 30, with ‘Blinding Lights’ returning to the #1 spot! pic.twitter.com/wG4Zx9kw4F— The Weeknd Data (@WeekndData) February 8, 2021
4.
4 of 9
The Grammy's after seeing #TheWeeknd at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zOXSyirN9c— JV (@jebezups) February 8, 2021
5.
5 of 9
wow that was so insanely good #TheWeeknd— olganism ᴮᴱ⁷ (@vatrush_ptn) February 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/19EYY2mrfP
6.
6 of 9
So perfect for 2021, really. https://t.co/u4Nm8kKMs4— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 8, 2021
7.
7 of 9
JUST IN: Twitter tells me, the final minute of #TheWeeknd's performance was the most-Tweeted minute of the #SuperBowl so far.— Tony Morrison • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) February 8, 2021
8.
8 of 9
Love when the #PepsiHalftime show consists of a single artist who just SINGS #TheWeeknd was awesome! pic.twitter.com/f87TM25yYP— Dev (@Deee_vOOn) February 8, 2021
9.
9 of 9
My momma calling me asking me where I’m at #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/WBcrNAzRqO— 𝔻𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕠𝕟 :) (@Devion4112) February 8, 2021
