Draymond Green Roasts Pistons Guard After Win: “Ain’t Nobody Scared Of No Damn Rodney McGruder”

We’re only a month into 2021, and Draymond Green has already added someone to his list of enemies.

Green and the Golden State Warriors took on the Detroit Pistons Saturday night, and the big man is never afraid to speak his mind. The Warriors easily won the contest with a score of 118-91, but the real action came after the final whistle. Pistons guard Rodney McGruder was seen approaching Warriors rookie Juan Toscano-Anderson on the bench, and the two seemed to have a heated exchange.

In the post-game presser, Green was asked what happened, and of course, he provided a hilariously candid interview, despite not even witnessing the conversation.

“I don’t know. I was in the locker room. But apparently, he was taking up for [Pistons teammate] Wayne Ellington,” Green explained. “When the f— did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don’t know, man. Everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don’t understand it.”

Green went on to explain his disdain for tough guys in the NBA.

“There’s too many tough guys in the league these days for me,” he said. “But I know ain’t nobody scared of no damn Rodney McGruder, like f— kidding me? It’s crazy. Insane. But Klay said it best. Klay said it best. So, leave it at that.”

Klay Thompson, who’s missing the 2020–21 season due to an Achilles tendon injury, was serving as the Warriors’ NBC Sports sideline reporter and defending his teammate as well, joking that McGruder “might be out the league soon.”

Klay defending his teammates on the mic 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xgTUxwcP36 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2021

