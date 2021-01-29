CLOSE
Snow Possible Between Sunday Morning & Monday Night

Person in the snowy park

Source: Ari Beser / Getty

More snow is coming to Baltimore.

Right now moderate snowfall amounts are possible between Sunday morning and Monday night.

According to CBS Baltimore, snow flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday. Some locations could have to do some shoveling.

But, the snowfall forecast might have to be adjusted over the next several days.

Snow Possible Between Sunday Morning & Monday Night  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

