Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Introduces Pink Version with Candy for Valentine’s Day

If you thought Kraft’s pumpkin spice version of its iconic macaroni and cheese was something, wait until you see this latest concoction.

Presenting the new pink mac and cheese that has arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, the limited edition Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

Kraft says on it’s website: “This limited-edition flavor boost will romance your noodles with a new pink color and make them taste like candy. Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.”

There is even a contest going on as mentioned on its Twitter account.

If you are planning to enter, they will be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.

This latest edition will only be around for a short time.

So instead of chocolates, flowers and even jewelry, maybe give your sweetheart some mac and cheese that might taste like candy.  Just an idea.

For more information on the contest, click here.

Would you try the Pink Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Introduces Pink Version with Candy for Valentine's Day

