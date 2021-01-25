CLOSE
Woman Stabs Her Husband Over Photos Of Him With Another Woman

...But It's Actually Her When She Was Younger!

Midsection Of Woman With Handcuffs

A woman in Cajeme, Sonora, Mexico, who authorities have identified only as Leonora N. was arrested after she allegedly scrolled through her husband’s cell phone, saw him in photos with a much younger woman and stabbed him.

Yes, STABBED him.

After Juan retrieved the knife, he explained to his enraged wife the woman in the photos, was actually her when she was a younger woman! He digitized some of their older photos and Leonora didn’t recognize her younger self.

Charges are currently pending against Leonora after neighbors heard the screams of the couple fighting. May this not be the wildest story you read all day.

