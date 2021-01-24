Be Prepared: Snow & Wintry Mix Expected For Monday Around Maryland

Snow is expected for part of the Baltimore area on Monday evening.

WBAL meteorologist Tony Pann is predicting 1-3 inches of snow for parts of the Baltimore area. Precipitation is expected after 5 p.m Monday evening and could continue into Tuesday for some of the area. Expect “mostly snow in Western and central Maryland and rain south of Baltimore City,” shares WBAL. Affected counties are beginning to prepare for a possibly-messy Monday evening.

Be safe, family.

Remember that planning and preparing is key to driving in the rain, as expressed in US News & World Report. We haven’t seen much of the winter weather this year so a “messy Monday” could spell trouble for the roads. As always, if there are any major emergency updates for your commute around the city, we’ll be on it.

