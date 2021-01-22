Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Acclaimed actress and director Regina King is set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut Feb. 13. Saturday Night Live returns live with five consecutive shows on Jan. 30, and King is excitedly making her long-awaited introduction to the popular sketch comedy show. The Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner also made her feature film directorial debut with One Night In Miami currently in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. King will be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. His latest single, “Redemption,” recognized from the film Palmer comes on the heels of his celebrated 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright.

King is a recipient of several awards for her performance and she currently holds the most awards for an African-American performer. Regina King was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019 by Time Magazine. Though it is shocking news to discover, the esteemed actress has never appeared on Saturday Night Live before.

It will be an exciting episode to watch as King has been performing for most of her life first ganging attention for her role in the television series 227. She rose to fame with her roles in popular films like Friday and Jerry Maguire.

King starred in the ABC anthology series American Crime for which she won her two Primetime Emmy Awards, and her third Emmy was awarded for her performance in the Netflix miniseries Seven Seconds. Her role as a troubled mother in the 2018 film If Beale Street Could Talk won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also won her fourth Emmy award in 2019 after starring in the superhero television series Watchmen.

Regina King has contributed to cultural classics such as the animated series, The Boondocks, which she voices both Huey and Riley Freeman. An iconic talent who continues to pave the way for young Black actresses and directors.

Be sure to catch Regina King on Saturday Night Live February 13, 2021.

Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut was originally published on globalgrind.com

