CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Amanda Gorman Speaks On Making Inaugural History [VIDEO]

Majic Listen Live Banner
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

22 year old Los Angeles native, Amanda Gorman said she was a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother, can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one.  Amanda Gorman’s literary manifestation was that she was making history by being the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration, whose show stopping viral moment has solidified her place in history books and grand her name to be uttered along with great legendary poets of the past such as Maya Angelou.

In an interview Amanda Gorman spoke about being hand picked by Jill Biden, and not thinking that the presidential inaugural committee would trust her with such an honor.  Amanda Gorman also shared that she has a speech impediment and how if she wrote that poem 3 years ago she wouldn’t have been able to say it.  Amanda also wore a special gift while bringing the world to their knees with her self written poem ‘The Hill We Climb’, a gift that was a source of inspiration and who gave it to her.

Can you imagine raising a child to be as wise as Amanda Gorman?

Take listen to Robin Roberts interview with Amanda Gorman below

 

Amanda Gorman Speaks On Making Inaugural History [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
86 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close